Riddhima, Karisma, Soni Razdan send wishes to Covid positive Ranbir Kapoor





Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. As soon as the news was shared by the actor’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, speedy recovery wishes from fans and dear ones being posted.

Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan send love to the ‘Barfi’ actor. They all commented on Neetu Kapoor’s post and dropped red heart emojis. Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali prayed for the speedy recovery of Ranbir. She commented, “Speedy recovery.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Love to him for a speedy recovery.” Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff also prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. She wrote, “Get well soon!”

Fans of the actor also showered their love. One fan wrote, “Get well soon RK,” while another commented, “Praying for his speedy recovery.”

Neetu Kapoor thanked one and all for the love and concern for her son, her post reads “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions”

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested coronavirus positive. He also quarantined himself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. Since Alia Bhatt was shooting with Bhansali for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the actress also quarantined herself.