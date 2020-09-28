Riddhima Kapoor wishes ‘baby brother’ Ranbir Kapoor on birthday





Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday and wishes are pouring in from every corner. The actor loving sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her ‘baby brother’ in the most adorable way. Sharing a collage picture of Ranbir, she wrote, "Happiest birthday awesomeness! Love you so much, #mybabybrother #38andfab."

Ranbir Kapoor shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain. Riddhima also wished her aunt on her D-day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi also wished her aunt by sharing a throwback picture of her.

Kareena posted a picture of younger Rima Jain and a childhood picture of Ranbir Kapoor. Sending warm wishes, Bebo wrote in the caption, “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro.”



On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next in 'Brahmastra' starring Alia Bhatt.