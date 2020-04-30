Riddhima Kapoor to reach Mumbai by charter plane for father’s funeral





At the last moment, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be by her father Rishi Kapoor’s side but she is not ready to miss the final glance of her father. During his final journey, Riddhima will also be present with his mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. The family is in the process to get permission to fly through a charter plane to reach Mumbai quicker.

When Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, Neetu and Ranbir were by his side. The actor was battling cancer for the past two years.

The funeral will be taking place at the Chandanwadi crematorium. However, only 23-30 people have got the permission to take part in the funeral.