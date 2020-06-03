Riddhima Kapoor showers love on Alia-Shaheen pic





On Wednesday, Shaheen Bhatt shared a cute picture of her and sister Alia Bhatt. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the sister duo pressing their noses against glass window.

"Hi sweetie," Shaheen captioned the photo. Reacting to the beautiful picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "too too cute," and dropped several heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Alia and Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also left several heart emoticons in the comment section.

Alia and Ranbir developed liking for each other on Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ set and she is the choice of the Kapoor Khandaan including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia shares a great rapport with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Sahni. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister."

In the past, Riddhima has gifted a bracelet to the ‘Raazi’ actress and it costs around Rs 28,000.

Alia Bhatt shared the gift on her social media handle and thanked Riddhima for the beautiful gift. Posting the picture, Alia simply wrote: "Love it."



If reports are to be believed, it's a 14 carat gold and diamond bracelet with a semi-precious stone at its centre and priced around Rs 28,000.