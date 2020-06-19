Richa Chadda pays heartfelt tribute to fiancé Ali Fazal’s mother





On June 17th morning, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s mother breathed her last due to health complications. Ali’s fiancée and actress Richa Chadha paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Sharing a picture of Ali with his mother, Richa’s wrote, “Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already ! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty.”

Ali Fazal also shared a cool picture with his mother and captioned it, “Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can.”

“Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar,” read his caption further. Commenting on Ali’s post, Richa said, “Will always take care of you.”

Meanwhile, Ali and Richa were dating for quite sometime and they were supposed to get married in April, but due to the lockdown, the marriage postponed.