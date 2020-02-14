Richa Chadha pens heartfelt love letter for Ali Fazal on Valentine’s Day





On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Richa Chadha has penned a heartfelt love letter for boyfriend Ali Fazal. Richa wrote in the letter, “You see, ever since we got together, we have defied all the cliches that measure or express love.” The ‘Furkey’ actress questioned why people say a person is ‘head over heels’ in love and wrote, “Does love really make you somersault and drive you to a point where logic is compromised — everything appears upside down. Doesn’t it actually make you stronger since your biggest cheerleader is by your side?”

Richa also called the usage of ‘falling in love’ ironic and wrote, “Love doesn’t make you fall, it empowers you instead. It makes you greater than you have ever been before. And the fact that you accomplish this together, actually makes you ‘greater together’.”

Talking about her and Ali, “Together we have built an understanding which hasn’t just helped us widen each other’s horizons but has allowed us to maintain our individuality. And that is something that’s integral in a relationship. Because its only when we follow our own dreams, that we allow ourselves to dream bigger together.”

She asked, “Why try to outdo each other with grand over the top gestures of romance, when all it needs, is two people who are not only willing to embrace each other’s flaws but also inspire each other to become the best version of ourselves.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set for monsoon wedding.