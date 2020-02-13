Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gears up for monsoon wedding





Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal, who is going strong for many years, are all set to tie the knot this year. According to the latest report, the couple has decided for monsoon wedding between June and July 2020. Richa and Ali have been dating for five years and they have been very vocal about their relationship and often shares lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic gateway, outings etc.

A Mumbai Mirror report revealed that Richa and Ali are choosing to get married in the first half of June this year. A source told the tabloid, "Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalise the relationship, their preference is the first half of June."

The source shared further wedding details stating, "As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but they will be finalised only after the date is set."

Earlier, when Richa was asked about her marriage plans with Ali, she had told Bombay Times, "We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space."

Richa once said that she is so busy with her work that she might need a production team to plan her wedding and so is Ali. Both are busy with their several international projects and they barely gets time to spend time with each other.

Though the duo is ready to take the plunge, the biggest barrier in their life is time. When shooting at different places, they connect to each other through video call.

The ‘Furkey’ actor added that he is in a happy space today.

“It’s our friendship, which grew over time. It’s so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that,” says Ali, who worked with Richa in ‘Fukrey’.

The actor added that he is in a very happy space of his life.

“I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don’t want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy,” he says.

A source close to the couple reveals how Ali and Richa met for the first time.

“They met for the first time in Casablanca on a brand shoot and Ali got in a fight with the authorities about choosing between two models for the shoot at the Rick’s cafe. Richa had come and bailed Ali out of a local jail purely on conversational skills, almost like bargaining. Ali was smitten by her after that incident,” says the source.