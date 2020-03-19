Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal postpone April wedding





Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal postponed wedding in April due to coronavirus outbreak.

A source quoted by Mid-Day had said the couple postponed their wedding ceremony owing to Covid-19. "Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year," the source close to the couple had said.

A spokesperson for the couple has confirmed that the wedding is indeed getting delayed. "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected."

