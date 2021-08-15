Rhea weds Karan: Anil Kapoor to host dinner for friends, family on Monday





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time beau Karan Boolani in Mumbai on August 14th and the overjoyed father is going to host a dinner party for family and friends.

The wedding was a low-key affair with only 30 close ones in attendance. On Monday, the veteran actor is going to host a dinner party at his residence for those who could not make to the wedding.

Yesterday, Anil Kapoor stepped out of his residence and distributed sweet boxes to the media.

Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were reportedly spotted arriving at Anil's Juhu home on Saturday.

“The family was always clear on keeping it an intimate affair. However, due to Covid-19 protocols, even the otherwise limited guest list had to be cut short. There were a lot of close family members and friends who could not attend the wedding. And for them, Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea are hosting an intimate dinner on Monday,” revealed a source.

“It’s like a mini reception for the near and dear ones who couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday,” the source added. While Sonam’s wedding was among the most star-studded events with the presence of the entire B-Town, the Kapoor family went subtle with Rhea’s wedding due to the Covid-19 protocols. “Even if not for Covid, Rhea and Karan always wanted their wedding to be simple, and away from the limelight.”

Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor were in a relationship for 13 years and finally a seal their relationship on August 14th.