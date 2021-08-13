Rhea Kapoor to wed boyfriend Karan Boolani today, Anil Kapoor’s home decked up





Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani today at her Juhu residence.

The bungalow of Anil Kapoor has been fully decked up. Late night, Karan also spotted outside Anil’s house. The couple has been together for the past 13 years. However, no official announcement of the wedding has been made so far.

Karan and Rhea have been in a relationship for almost 13 years. The duo often shares picture from their outings. Karan Boolani is very much part of the Kapoor family. He has been spotted in all occasions of the Kapoors.

Lat year on Karan's birthday, Rhea Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way, she wrote, "13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."

Talking about their professional life, Rhea Kapoor, the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has worked as an assistant director in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.