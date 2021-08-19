Rhea Kapoor shares first wedding pic with Karan Boolani





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her boyfriend of 12 years, Karan Boolani and the producer of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ shared her first wedding picture with Karan.

Sharing the wedding pic with her husband, Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she captioned the photo.

Karan too posted a photo from his wedding and shared his thoughts, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

The bride looked stunning on her D-day, talking about her wedding outfit and jewelry, Rhea wrote, On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels

Here's wishing Rhea and Karan a happy wedding life ahead!