Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani getting married at 10 PM tonight





Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor will tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani at 10 tonight. The Kapoor bungalow was decked with lights and friends and relatives started to arrive for the intimate wedding.

Since morning, preparation for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding going on in full swing.

The Kapoor clan has started to arrive.So far, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta etc were clicked at the wedding venue.

Karan and Rhea have been in a relationship for almost 13 years. The duo often shares picture from their outings. Karan Boolani is very much part of the Kapoor family. He has been spotted in all occasions of the Kapoors.

Last year on Karan's birthday, Rhea Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way, she wrote, "13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever."

Here's wishing Rhea and Karan all the very best!