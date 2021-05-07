Rhea Chakraborty’s uncle dies due to Covid-19





Bollywood actor and girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakarborty took to her social media handle to inform fans that she has lost her uncle to Covid-19.

While sharing the photo of her Colonel uncle, the actress wrote- 'Col S Suresh Kumar VSM (Retd) 10.11.1968- 1.5.2021... A renowned orthopaedic surgeon , a decorated officer , a loving father and a wonderful human being. Covid took you away, but your legacy continues ... Suresh Uncle,you’re a real life Hero! I salute you sir.. R.I.P." The actress also gave a special message to her fans. She requested that everyone should stay at home, because this is the only way to stay safe.

She added, "I urge you all to please be home and stay safe , Covid doesn’t see good or bad."

Earlier, in her post, Rhea Chakraborty had expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers. She penned a heartfelt note in their honour.

"Let's go Mumbai !,Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us," she wrote.

As the second wave of the pandemic hits India badly, Rhea urged her fans to help people those in need.

Taking to her Insta Stories, the ‘Jalebi’ actor had written, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be next seen in Runi Jaffery's upcoming film Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.