Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail in drug case





After remaining in jail for three months, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty granted bail. A special court on Wednesday granted bail to Rhea’s brother, who was arrested in drug case, linked up with Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Showik after they found his link-up with drug peddlers. It is probed that he used to deliver drug to the late actor. Earlier, Showik Chakraborty’s bail was denied thrice. He was locked at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad.

However, the prime suspect of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Showik's sister Rhea Chakraborty’s was also arrested by NCB but she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7.