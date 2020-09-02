Rhea Chakraborty's brother contacted drug dealer, agency





Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty will be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they found link between him and arrested drug dealer. Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager will also be quizzed.

Officials of the anti-narcotics agency recovered foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pound, 15 dirhams) and ? 9,55,750, from Vilatra's possession which it said are "proceeds of drug peddling".

"Vilatra disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since the lockdown. He also disclosed that he peddles drugs, especially bud (curated marijuana), through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB told news agency PTI.

According to sources in the agency, 20-year-old Vilatra allegedly supplied cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Mr Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. They were introduced to each by another middleman Abdel Basit Parihar, 23.

On Tuesday, Times Now has got the access of the WhatsApp chats between Showik Chakraborty and a drug supplier where the former asked for some 'boom' for his father. Reportedly, the chats revealed that father Indrajit was also aware of his kids' habits.

The CBI team has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit for the second round of questioning on Wednesday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.