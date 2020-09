Rhea Chakraborty to stay in Byculla jail today, bail plea hearing tomorrow





On Tuesday, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty for her involvement in drug racket. In its remand application, NCB claimed Chakraborty had accepted that she has procured drugs for Rajput.

The sessions court today heard the bail application of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Tomorrow (September 11), the court will pronounce the bail orders on Rhea and Showik. It means that Rhea Chakraborty has to remain in Byculla jail tonight as well.

In her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty stated that she is innocent and accused the NCB of "falsely implicating" her in the case. She also stated that she was ‘forced into making self-incriminatory confessions’ on the day of her arrest.

So far, NCB has made nine arrests, including Chakraborty’s brother, Showik; Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and Rajput’s domestic help, Dipesh Sawant.

Deputy director general, NCB, Mutha Ashok Jain said, “We have not found any contraband from Rhea and her brother Showik’s residence in Juhu. After three days of interrogation, we have sufficient material to arrest her, but I will not comment on the evidence in this case.”

“It is also clear from the statement that the present respondent [Chakraborty] used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose. The present respondent used to manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput,” read the application. NCB did not seek Chakraborty’s custody.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Chakraborty, moved for bail and questioned the applicability of section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on Chakraborty. He contended she should at most be charged under section 27 (consumption of narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the act. However public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said Chakraborty had been charged under section 27A for arranging drugs for Rajput.

“Under section 27 (a), the punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders is 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and could extend up to 20 years, which can also extend to a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Magistrate courts do not have jurisdiction on cases where sections attract punishment over 10 years,” said Atul Sarpande, on the court’s decision to reject Chakraborty’s bail plea.

The 28-year-old will remain in judicial custody till September 22.