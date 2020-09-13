Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh in drug case





While interrogating Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Drugs Bureau, she named 25 Bollywood celebrities. She has named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta in drug case. During interrogation, Rhea confirmed that those celebs consumed narcotics substance.

NCB may soon issue summons to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in connection to drug angle.

Currently, Rakul is out of the town for shooting while Sara may soon release a statement clarifying facts after Rhea took her name in the drug case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai on 8th September. She admitted of consuming drugs at times and also admitted of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea was rejected and she was sent to 14-day judicial custody. She is lodged at the Byculla Jail.

In its remand application, NCB claimed Chakraborty had accepted that she has procured drugs for Rajput.

So far, NCB has made nine arrests, including Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and Rajput’s domestic help, Dipesh Sawant.