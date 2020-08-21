Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt’s WhatsApp chats surface online





After splitting up with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty messaged filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8th which surfaced online.

Here’s what they conversed: -

Rhea messaged to Mahesh Bhatt, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief." Rhea's character in film 'Jalebi' was Ayesha, co-produced by Mahesh Bhatt.

In the next message, Rhea wrote: "Our last call was a wake up call."

The message that followed read: "You are my angel You were then And you are now."

In two separate messages, Bhatt replied: "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable", and "My love to your father. He will be a happy man."

According to screenshots of the chat shared by India Today, Rhea then wrote: "Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special."

Bhatt replied: "You are my child. I feel light".

Rhea then wrote: "Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u."

In reply, Bhatt wrote: "Thank u for being brave."

To this, Rhea stated in separate messages: "Thank you destiny that I met you"; "You are right", "Our path met for this day"; and "Not for a film, but something very different, every word you have said to me Echoes in me and feel a deep impact of your unconditional love".

The report by India Today also stated that Rhea shared emojis of a rainbow and a dancing girl to express her happiness at various stages of the conversation.

The conversation on WhatApp goes on, with Rhea writing: "I love you my best man"; and "Will make you proud".

Bhatt replied, with emojis of folded hands: "You have. Truly. It takes guts to do what you did. Don't look back."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home on June 14. CBI is investigating the case.