Rhea Chakraborty gets rape, murder threats





Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a screenshots of a message in which she received rape and murder threats. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans blamed Rhea for his untimely demise by committing suicide.

The screenshot showed a user named Mannu Raaut, who wrote, ‘I am sure you will b raped and murdered ! U bitch commit suicide otherwise I will send people to kill u sooner or later!

Sharing the derogatory message, Rhea wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut? (sic)."

She further asked the cyber cell to take necessary action against the Instagram user. She wrote, "Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (sic)."

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship for Sushant for quite sometime and in the past Bandra police also interrogated her for long hours.