Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case





Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail in drugs case on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug racket case.

“Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission, inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai and cannot meet any witness,” the HC said.

However, the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were rejected by the court.

Apart from Rhea, Sushant’s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail by the High Court.

“We are delighted by the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal,” said Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea were totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and a witch-hunt by three central agencies - CBI, ED and NCB - should come to an end,” the lawyer added.

On Showik’s bail plea, Maneshinde said, “I will wait for the detailed order of the HC and then decide on the further course of action.”

On Tuesday, the Special NDPS court had extended the judicial custody of Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20.