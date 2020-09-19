Rhea Chakraborty confesses of consuming drugs before NCB





Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 and was sent to judicial custody for 14-days. During rigorous interrogation, Rhea broke down on the 55th question and she accepted that she has consumed drugs herself.

When the investigating body of NCB Rhea told Rhea that procuring and peddling is a bigger offense than consuming, she accepted of intaking drugs.

"While the actor had earlier claimed that she had only procured drugs for Sushant and his friends, she has now admitted that she did consume drugs herself. Rhea cracked after the NCB made her realise that procuring and peddling narcotics was a more serious offence than consuming them."



A close source of NCB informed that the actress’s team had tutored her over the answers she gave to NCB.

A few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty sustained that she is involved in drug racket. Post the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement saying, "Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs," as reported by news agency ANI.

Post her arrest, she was taken to Sion Hospital for a medical test. A video surfaced on net showed Rhea dressed in black top and tracks waved to the media before sitting in the car.

On her second day of questioning yesterday, the 28-year-old actress got emotional and told the Narcotics Control Bureau - "Whatever I did, I did for Sushant".

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence and the late actor’s father KK Singh lodged FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.