Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody extended till Oct 20





Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 20th. The brother-sister duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

A few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty proved that she is involved in drug racket with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Several Bollywood celebrities campaigned for Rhea’s release. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had tweeted today, “That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!”, replying to the same Swara Bhaskar’s tweet, “RELEASE #RHEACHAKRABORTY”.

Previously, singer Kanika Dhillon canvassed for Rhea Chakraborty’s release, she posted, “While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!”

In its remand application, NCB claimed Chakraborty had accepted that she has procured drugs for Rajput.

So far, NCB has made nine arrests, including Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and Rajput’s domestic help, Dipesh Sawant.