Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik go on house hunting





Months after receiving bail, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspected murder was spotted on Mumbai roads. She was spotted with her brother Showik Chakraborty. The brother-sister duo went on house-hunting.

The ‘Jalebi’ actress sported a pink sweatshirt which read 'Love is Power' and black tights. She kept her hair open. They were clicked while entering their car. Few days ago, Rhea's father and mother were also seen in the suburbs and it seems the family is desperately looking for a new shelter.

Rhea did not pay any head to the paparazzi clicking their pictures.

Rhea and her brother were arrested by NCB in a drug-related case. Rhea got bail on October 7, while Showik was released on bail on December 2.

On Monday, the actress with her brother and father arrived at the NCB office to mark their attendance. Since the brother-sister duo was released on bail, as per rule they have to appear before the agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months.

Speaking to SpotboyE, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery revealed that Rhea will resume work soon.

“It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely,” Rumi said.













