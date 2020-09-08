Rhea Chakraborty breaks down after arrest





Rhea Chakraborty breaks down when she was confronted with her brother Showik during interrogation. On Tuesday, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea and send her for 14-day judicial custody. NCB produced the 28-yearold before a magistrate court via video conferencing but her bail plea was rejected.

In a reaction to a follower’s tweet, he said, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die.”

He said that the entire country is hell bent to send Rhea behind bars without any proof.

Sharing an update in Rhea’s arrest, he tweeted, “Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday!” Rhea, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday after her bail plea was rejected by the court.

Indrajit also shared a quote on Twitter, which was soon shared by several of Bollywood celebrities as they came in support of Rhea. He wrote, “Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy. Me and you.. #JusticeForRhea.”

Talking about Sushant, he said, “So here is most inconvenient truth: if NCB case stands in court,then Sushant if he was alive would have been prime accused as a consumer, procurer and financier of drugs! So much for Justice for SSR: this is what the campaign has done: a fine actor’s legacy tied to drug abuse!”

“I knew Sushant very well....He will be very sad today,” he wrote in another tweet. He further asked, “All this coz her now dead boyfriend smoked weed?? Weed????? I want all the stoners on my list to take this personally. Wtf is on in this country??!!!!! Poor Rhea. #justiceforrhea.”