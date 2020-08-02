Rhea Chakraborty and family left home with big suitcases





Bihar police is unable to trace the prime suspect of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, actress Rhea Chakraborty.

"The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court... We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to," said Bihar Director General Of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, adding that the Supreme Court is yet to give a verdict on her petition.

The supervisor of Rhea’s building said that Rhea with her parents and brother left the residence with big, packed suitcases around three days ago. The supervisor added that the entire Chakraborty family left their home during the night in a blue car with big suitcases. He further revealed that the late actor had not visited Rhea's rented apartment from some time. Republic TV stated, "According to the testimony by the building supervisor, it appears that Rhea left her apartment without informing anyone of her whereabouts along with her family shortly after filing the writ petition."

Few days ago, a video of Rhea Chakraborty was shared by her lawyers in which she tearfully said, "Truth shall prevail".

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," Rhea Chakraborty said in the video, her hands folded, her face tear-stained.

"Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail," she added.