Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah receive COVID-19 vaccine





On Tuesday, actors Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Renuka, 54, took to Twitter account to share a picture with her actor husband Ashutosh at the city’s BKC vaccine centre. She thanked the doctors and nurses for their services.

"Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized," Shahane wrote in Marathi.

Shefali Shah, 48, also took to Instagram stories to share a picture with her cat after receiving the vaccine. She wrote after the side effects after receiving the vaccination.

"I got chills, they''re multiplying! From this vaccine, they''re supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned.

"All night through-hoo. But oh my heart''s still set on to 2! (Must sing and read this. Must)," she wrote.

In the past, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine.