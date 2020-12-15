Remo D’Souza shares first video from hospital





Choreographer cum director Remo D’Souza, who is undergoing treatment for heart at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital has shared a first video from hospital.

The video clicked by his wife Lizelle D’Souza showed the choreographer tapping his foot on the floor to a foot-tapping song.

The video showed the choreographer wearing slippers and a plastic bag on top of that.

Sharing the video, Lizelle wrote, "DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ......"

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who worked in 'Street Dancer 3D', helmed by Remo dropped a blue heart emoji on the comment section.

Amitah Bachchan wished Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery, "get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes."

Nora Fatehi thanked God for Remo’s recovery, she wrote, "Thank God you are recovering. You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! so glad to hear u are safe! Lets stay positive. Please pray for the entire family. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza."

Choreographer Geeta Kapoor also wished Remo the best of health.