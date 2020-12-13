Remo D'Souza is fine now, says wife Lizelle D’Souza





Choreographer-director Remo D’Douza is recovering well after he suffered a heart attack. His wife Lizelle D’Souza shared the news of his recovery. "He is fine now, much better," Lizelle has told The Indian Express.

Remo is admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

"Remo's heart issue has come as a shock to not just everyone but himself too. He had no history of blood pressure or anything," Lizelle shared.

Producer Ramesh Taurani earlier shared about Remo D’Souza’s health, "A stent (metal mesh used in surgical procedures) has been put. He is stable now."

Meanwhile, Remo's friend Aamir Ali also confirmed that he is doing well, saying, "He has always been a fit guy and I see him being as fit as before again very soon."

Fellow choreographer Geeta Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery, "Stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can't reach u directly (sic)."

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi penned a heartfelt post, writing, "Thank god you are recovering."