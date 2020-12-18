Remo D’Souza back home from hospital, thanks fans





Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza is back home from Kokilaben hospital. He suffered heart attack and underwent treatment at Kokilaben hospital. Now, Remo has recovered and he was discharged.

He thanked fans for their love and support, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.” Remo attached a short video of himself with the message and it showed him surrounded by colourful balloons, in one written welcome home. He gave a thumps-up and broad smile.

Celebs and close friends happy to see him back in good health.

“This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!” choreographer Terence Lewis wrote in the comments section. “So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ... live life remo size !!!!” wrote Geeta Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Warrior Remo Sir,” and Tiger Shroff wrote, “Time to come back stronger than ever.” Actor Bobby Deol and singer Guru Randhawa dropped emojis.

On December 11, the 46-year-old rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack"Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja had told IANS at that time.