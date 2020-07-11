Rekha’s bungalow sealed after security guard tests COVID-19 positive





Evergreen actress Rekha’s bungalow has been sealed after her security guard tested positive for coronavirus. Her bungalow has been sealed by the civic body, BMC. Rekha’s Sea Springs situated in the Bandstand area of Bandra, Mumbai has been declared containment zone.

According to reports, two security guards always guard her bungalow and one out of the two has been tested positive of the virus a few days ago and he is undergoing treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai.

BMC has also sanitised the entire area. However, no official statement has been given by Rekha or her spokesperson as yet.

Earlier, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s staff have been tested positive.