Rekha to undergo Covid-19 test after security guard found positive





Evergreen actress Rekha will undergo Covid-19 test after her security guard has been tested positive for the virus.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed the actress that will be tested for the novel coronavirus. She is likely to submit her reports to the corporation on Monday. Rekha’s bungalow has been sealed after one of her security guards had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The BMC

sanitized the area and declared it a containment zone.

According to reports, two security guards always guard her bungalow and one out of the two has been tested positive of the virus a few days ago and he is undergoing treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai.

BMC has also sanitised the entire area. However, no official statement has been given by Rekha or her spokesperson as yet.

Earlier, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s staff have been tested positive.