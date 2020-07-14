Rekha refuses to undergo Covid-19 test





Veteran actress Rekha is under home quarantine after one of her home guards tested positive for the coronavirus. Her bungalow Sea Springs in Bandra was sealed and declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to the latest report, Rekha refused to get Covid-19 test done and also did not allow BMC to sanitize her bungalow.

BMC informed that after Rekha’s security guard was found positive, they sent a sanitization team to sanitize her house but the actress did not allow them to enter her house. The team had to return after sanitizing her bungalow from outside.

A civic official told the Hindustan Times that Rekha did not want BMC to test her. They were informed that she will get her test done on her own and will submit the report to them.

According to reports, when the BMC team reached Rekha’s bungalow, her manager Farzana gave them her phone number and asked them to call her. “Take the number, call me, and then we shall talk,” Farzana was quoted as saying by India TV.



When the Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude called her up, she said that Rekha is absolutely fine and doesn’t want to get tested as she had not come in contact with anyone.