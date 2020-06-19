Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna





Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visited late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Friday and offered his condolences to them.

The union minister took to his Twitter to share pictures from his visit and wrote #Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more.

The two picture from the visit was shared. One has Ravi Shankar Prasad paying shraddhanjali to the late actor and the second picture showed him talking to Sushant’s father and sister.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was battling depression for the past six months. His ashes were immersed by his family in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna, Bihar, on Thursday.