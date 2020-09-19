Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed, claims Anurag Kashyap





Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at actor turned politician Ravi Kishan for his remark on Bollywood addicted to drugs in parliament.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director said, “Ravi Kishan starts his day with saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bhum Bhole, Jai Shiv Shambhu. For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. Everybody knows it. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

“But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs,” he added. “So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that,” he said.

Ravi Kishan reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s weed statements.

He said, “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs and say that I smoked up and am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not.”

He added, “I don’t want to give any explanation to anybody about my past. It (drugs in Bollywood) is a serious issue and it’s a humble request that you (Anurag) should respect it. The entire country is keen on this issue, so I urge everyone, including you, to think before making any irresponsible comment.”

Ravi’s statement in the parliament was also criticised by Jaya Bachchan. “Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. They bite the hands that feed them,” she had stated. Responding to her, Ravi said, “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry,” he added.