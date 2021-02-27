Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta not ready to embrace parenthood





Television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been married for the past seven years and still not ready to embrace parenthood. The couple in an interview said that she is still in honeymoon period.

The actor said, “We don’t have a for or against in this matter. I didn’t think it through. Ye sab upar wala karata hai, jab hona hota hai, koi cheez ho jati hai. Abhi mujhe near future me wo chiz hoti hui nahi dikh rahi hai that we kind of embrace parenthood just as yet. Our priorities are different but aligned with each other but maybe in due time, maybe, maybe not! We are stuck to each other right now. It’s been 7 years of our marriage & we’re still enjoying our honeymoon period.”

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ventured into production with Punjabi film, ‘Kala Shah Kala’.

The actor says that stepping into production came very naturally to both him and Sargun. “It was a very organic process. People who have belonged to and have grown in the industry will agree to the fact that we should create content which we believe in. And, being a producer, you have the opportunity of putting forward the scripts you believe in,” he says.

Ravi is happy to be partnering up with his wife in the production space. “We might be busy in our different spaces as performers, but the great thing is that we will be heading our work in production as a team. So, we will get to spend a lot of time together, personally and professionally. I personally believe that we always have a lot of time for the things that matter but we still complain that we don’t have time. Basically, I don’t think we are using that time properly otherwise there is ample time to diversify and follow your passion,” he says.

Talking about future plans for his company, Dubey says, “We are putting a step into virtually everything. Subsequently, we will make more content in Hindi and Punjabi. Whether it is web, television or movies, we will give audience content that will engage them. Whether it is humor, emotion or aspirational stories, they should encourage and entertain them.”