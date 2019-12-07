Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta celebrate 6 yrs of blissful marriage





TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta completed 6 years of blissful wedding. Celebrating their sixth anniversary today, the actor said, 'It's going to be a distant wedding anniversary’. It is their distant wedding anniversary because the actress is shooting in Punjab while Ravi is shooting in Mumbai.

While Sargun wished her husband on their anniversray in the funniest way. Sharing an enchanting picture of hubby Ravi surrounded by lots of money and funnily wrote, she wrote,”Yes I maried this man. We have been through thick and thin. Through health and sickness. Through ups and downs. Just stringer everyday. All because of you. Aaj teri yeh photo dekh ke laga Lottery Lag Gayi Meri. I Love You Badi. Happy 6th anniversary.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Ravi spoke in length what made their relationship stronger. "Her first prayer will always be for me and vice versa. She makes the relationship work. She is the one who is more understanding and has secular wisdom."

The actor further added, "I always put a very strong facade, but I do have moments where I'm not strong. You should always share moments when you are powerless. At that time, one shouldn't only support you, y'all should empower each other."

Ravi and Sargun exchanged wedding vows in 2013 after years of courtship. They tied the knot in a traditional big fat Punjabi wedding.