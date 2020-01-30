Raveena Tandon’s special gift for grandson Rudra on his baptism





On the occasion of grandson Rudra’s baptism, grandma and actress Raveena Tandon gave a special gift to her adopted daughter Chhaya Malaney. Casting artist Bhavna Jasra shared the gift in an Instagram post. Raveena gifted Chhaya a hand and feet casting of Rudra.

“@officialraveenatandon gifted her foster daughter Chhaya Malaney a beautiful hand & feet castings of her son “Rudra”. Raveena is an ardent fan of our work & has sweetest & kindest words for us and our work,” Bhavna wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Raveena shared pictures from her grandson’s baptism on Instagram and wrote, “Some special days are made of these.. the continuation of families and legacies .. for the Baptism of my lil Rudra . Fun laughter and happiness! Gods blessings always ! #rudrasdayout.”

In another Instagram post, she wrote, “Me and mine .. even the same expressions . Just like his glam nan! ! #rudrasdayout.”

In 2011, Raveena had got her older adopted daughter Pooja married. In 1990, the ‘Mohra’ actress adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya and raised them as a single mother.

Raveena later married to film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple together have two children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir.