Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others visit Mandira Bedi





Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 49. The last rites of the filmmaker was conducted by his wife Mandira. Friends and family stood by her side.

Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Neelam Ronit Roy and Ashish Chaudhary were among others who paid their last respect to Raj Kaushal. His funeral was held at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their heartfelt tribute to the departed soul. Today, many Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the Raj and Mandira paid a visit to the grief-stricken actress.

Mandira’s close friend Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ronit Roy and others spotted outside Mandira’s house.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, son Vir and daughter Tara, whom they adopted last year in July.