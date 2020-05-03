Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar oppose reopening of paan, liquor shop





In green and orange zones, Government has allowed the reopening of liquor and paan shop. However, this is not welcome by few Bollywood celebrities and they expressed their displeasure on government decision to reopen paan/gutka and liquor shop.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena expressed her displeasure at the decision. She wrote, “Yaaay for paan/gutka shops! Excellent, the spitting starts again! Wonderful!!”

Javed believed that easy access of alcohol will escalate numbers of domestic violence incidents in the country. “Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children,” he wrote.

When a Twitter user wrote that ‘looks like Javed has quit drinking’, he replied, “30th July 1991 was the last day of my drinking.”