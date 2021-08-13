Raveena Tandon is a proud mother as daughter Rasha excels in IGCSE exam





Bollywood actor Raveen Tandon is over the moon as her daughter Rasha came out with flying colours in her IGCSE exam.

The proud mommy shared a screenshot of the electronic marksheet. Raveena wrote, "My A star baby girl . #cambridge #igcseresults @rashathadani (sic)." Rasha has got A grade in all subjects.

Earlier too Rasha Thadani has made her parents proud. In February 2021, she won a black belt in taekwondo. Raveena Tandon had shared photos and videos of herself with Rasha showing her certificate and black belt. She wrote, "Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don't remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams . Love the way you say 'kal school jaana hai' @officialrashathadani (sic)."

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani also has a son, Ranbirvardhan Thadani. The actress also has two adopted daughters, Chaya Tandon and Pooja Tandon.