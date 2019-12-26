Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan booked for hurting Christian community sentiments





Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan and ace comedian Bharti Singh were booked by for hurting Christian community during a television show. The Punjab police booked them for making derogatory comment on Jesus Christ on a television show.

“We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show. They have been booked,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said.

The complaint was filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block. He filed FIR against the celebrities along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

The trio has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to “malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs”.

Investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken if they are found guilty.