Rapper Raftaar tests positive for coronavirus





Rapper Raftaar has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer is asymptomatic and currently quarantined at home. Raftaar confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying that he is totally fit and do not have any symptoms of illness.

In an Instagram message written in Hindi, Raftaar stated: "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that, I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home."

"I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error, because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine."

"Please dont worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care."

Wishing the rapper a speedy recovery!