Ranvir Shorey tests negative for Covid-19, thanks all





Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been tested negative for coronavirus. The 48-year-old actor thanked all for their good wishes.

“Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes,” Shorey tweeted.

On February 17th, the actor informed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.

The actor said that he contracted the virus because of his carelessness. "I think with the announcement of the vaccine people have become more careless. I myself contracted COVID through the eyes, because I was careless about hand hygiene while using eye makeup at a shoot. It gave me conjunctivitis, which turned out to be COVID. We must all keep our guard up at all times. The virus is still around and we have a long way to go before everyone is immunised and the virus is defeated," he pointed out.

He also informed that he has been following all the protocols to get out of the virus. "I am staying put in my room without moving out for a week. Food is served to me at the door and doctors have given me the proper medication. God willing, I should be done with it in another 4 days," he asserted, adding that he would take all possible precautions to ensure that he does not transmit COVID to anyone. "My staff is not allowed in my room. My father is 91 and isolated in his own room. And I have sent my son to his mother's Konkona Sen Sharma’s place," he relayed.

The actor also had taken a break from shooting. "But everyone cooperated and managed," he informed.

Recalling the time when he was diagnosed, Ranvir Shorey shared, "It all began with conjunctivitis. I don't know why but I suspected that I could have contracted the coronavirus. I had read somewhere that conjunctivitis could be a symptom. So, I decided to get tested. I also have other symptoms like nasal blockage, lung wheezing, and body pain". But now, the actor is on his way to recovery. "Conjunctivitis is gone and the other symptoms are also receding. I seem to have got lucky with a not very serious strain of the virus but the others might not be as lucky. Even I might not be so lucky, next time around".