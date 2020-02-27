Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma files for divorce after 5 years of separation





After five years of separation, Bollywood couple Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey has filed for divorce with mutual consent. In 2015, the two have announced their separation.

After three years of courtship, Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma got married in September 2010 and welcomed a baby boy in March 2011 and named their son, Haroon.

In September 2015, Konkona Sensharma took to Twitter and shared the news. "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you," the actress wrote.

Ranvir also took to Twitter and wrote, "Konkona and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Separated in 2015, Konkona and Ranvir attended few meeting of marriage counsellors to save their marriage and not to take the drastic step but the couple failed. They finally decided to take the legal route.

After separation, Konkona Sen Sharma moved out of their house with Haroon and started living with her mother Aparna Sen's house.

A source then revealed, “Koko is living independently in an apartment in Andheri, with Haroon. Though Ranvir continues to stay in their apartment in Goregaon-Malad, he ensures spending time with their son.”



The source further added, “Koko and Ranvir tried to sort out their troubles to make the marriage work, but it looks like things were irreparable.”

The actors have worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan.