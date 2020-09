Ranveer Singh wishes parents on 40th marriage anniversary





Ranveer Singh parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani celebrated their 40th marriage anniversary and the proud son shared a then and now picture of his parents to wish them on their special day.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor wrote, “40 years of marriage! #purelove #happyanniversary…”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.