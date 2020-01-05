Ranveer Singh wishes l’il Deepika Padukone on 34th birthday





Deepika Padukone turned 34 today and the actress’s dearest husband Ranveer Singh shared a baby picture of Deepika to wish her.

The photo is too cute to handle and it showed baby Deepika dressed in a white frock. The actor captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow @deepikapadukone.”

In few minutes, the cute childhood picture of Deepika garnered more than 5,00,000 likes on the photoblogging site. Mouni Roy commented, “Omgggg,” followed by a series of heart emojis. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So cute!” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

This year, Deepika celebrated her birthday in Lucknow, at a café run by acid attack survivors with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that Ranveer always do something special thing for on her birthday. She said, “He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other.”

Talking about her special birthday celebration, the actress said, “I have been looking forward to this time. The birthday is all the more special because such a great moment is coming up. The fact that we are telling such a special story and the movie is up for release. There is so much love and goodwill. I think with all of those things, the birthday is the perfect icing on the cake,” she told Hindustan Times.