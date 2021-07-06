Ranveer Singh turns 36: Anushka, Madhuri, Tiger and others pour wishes





Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh turned 36 today and on his special day, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish the birthday boy.

From Kriti Sanon to Tiger Shroff, celebrities send heartfelt wishes to the actor.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy birthday to the mighty force of talent and entertainment Ranveer. Wishing you the best with everything."

Wishing Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff wrote, "How can you not be a fan of this guy?! Happy birthday @ranveersingh wish u the best of health happiness and success always!"

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her 'Band Baja Baaraat' co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year."

Director Zoya Akhtar wished the actor by posting a quirky picture of a cute girl, showcasing her stylish avatar, for which Ranveer is also famous! "Kiss Hug Love Ranveer. May you stay unstoppable," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon wished Ranveer by sharing a glimpse of her upcoming film ‘Mimi’. "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi's FAVOURITE! And Mine too Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh From Mimi and Me#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi."

Apart from them, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and others also extended wishes to the actor.

On the work front, the actor has promising projects like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan' under his arms. He is also set to make his small screen debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.