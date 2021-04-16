Ranveer Singh to star in Shankar’s ‘Anniyan’ Hindi remake





Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has grabbed a meaty role. The actor has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, ‘Anniyan’. The film will be titled, ‘Aparichit’ in Hindi.

‘Anniyan’ was a worldwide blockbuster and was dubbed in many languages including French.

Tamil actor Vikram said on ‘Anniyan’ success, “Everwhere I go people, in every part of this country and the world, they talk about Anniyan. None of my other films has the same impact or reach. In fact I worked harder on Shankar Sir’s I, lost many kilos, spent hours on the prosthetics. But it is Anniyan that people talk about.”

Vikram admitted that dubbing ‘Anniyan’ into Hindi as ‘Apirichit’ made the reach of the film excellent. “Aparichit is how I was recognized in the Hindi belt. Its impact is incredible and all-pervasive.”

However, a big hitch developed into the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster.

Producer V Ravichandran slapped a legal notice to filmmaker Shankar over his decision to remake Tamil film ‘Anniyan’ in Hindi with the ‘Simmba’ actor without his consent. In a statement, Ravichandran said he’s shocked to learn about the remake.

“I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal,” Ravichandran’s statement came a day after the film was announced to be remake in Hindi as ‘Aparichit’.

Ravichandran claimed he took a chance on Shankar with Anniyan and helped him to bounce back from the commercial failure of Boys. “Further I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely ‘BOYS’ directed by you, you were under severe stress due to dented image. Still I have provided you the opportunity to Direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie ‘Anniyan’ by associating yourself and adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts (sic),” Ravichandran rued.

Shankar on the occasion of Tamil New Year announced his upcoming Bollywood project. “In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan. @jayantilalgada @PenMovies (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.