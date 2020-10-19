Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shettyâ€™s â€˜Cirkusâ€™





After â€˜Simmbaâ€™ and â€˜Sooryavanshiâ€™, Ranveer Singh again reunites with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for â€˜Cirkusâ€™, inspired from William Shakespeareâ€™s classic play The Comedy of Errors.

The film will go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. â€˜Cirkusâ€™ is a multistarrer movie comprising of galaxy of stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.

Earlier, the film was titled, â€˜Angoorâ€™ but it was heard then that Gulzar is not happy with the title as it is the title of his blockbuster film. Gulzar expressed his displeasure on the title. Later, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series have renamed the project as â€˜Cirkusâ€™.

Produced and directed by Rohit Shetty and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, 'Cirkus' is slated to hit theatres in 2021.