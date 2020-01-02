Ranveer Singh rents flat for Rs 7.25 lakh in Deepika Padukone’s building





Way back in 2010, Ranveer Singh has rented a flat for Rs 7.25 lakh per month in Deepika Padukone’s building. In 2010, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress has purchased a swanky flat for Rs 16 crore in Beaumonde Towers (located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi) and to stay close to his ladylove, he rented a flat for such exorbitant price.

The ‘Ram Leela’ actress has rented the apartment for three years and for the first two year, he paid Rs 7.25 lakh per month as rent. For the last 12 months, he reportedly paid Rs 7.97 lakh per month as rent.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing for the release of ‘Chhapaak’ slated to release on January 10, 2020. While Ranveer Singh will be next seen in ‘83’ based on 1983 historic world cup win. Ranveer will enact the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi Dev.